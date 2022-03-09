Tejasswi Prakash Says Whichever Daily Soap She Did, She Was Paid More Than Hero; Adds 'You've To Fight'

Tejasswi Prakash became a household name with her show Swaragini. The actress had played the role of Ragini in the show and viewers loved her performance. She then went on to do several shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 and more. Recently, the actress spoke about about pay disparity in the industry and said that she doesn't think one can blame the system saying he's being paid more only because he's a guy!

Tejasswi said that whichever daily soap she did, she was paid more than hero.

The Naagin 6 actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "From my personal experience, whatever work I've done so far, whichever daily soap I've done touchwood I've been paid more than the lead actor. I feel it changes according to how better you are at your job. If you're good at your job they will pay you whatever it takes to get you on board. Like in my case I've had heroes, co-actors all my life since I started working. Every show that I've done except for two shows I've done eight or nine in total, I was paid more than the hero. That's because they wanted me."

Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up On Being Skinny-Shamed; Talks About Spending Time With Karan Kundrra's Mom

Tejasswi said that instead cribbing, one has to fight by showing how good they are at their job.

She said, "You have to fight not by cribbing but by showing how good you are at your job. So that tomorrow they are paying you your asked money and you are irreplaceable. Become that, get to that stage where you become irreplaceable. Not 10 other women or a guy can do what you can do. They will pay you more than a guy. As a woman, I am a feminist at the same time I believe that a woman should not just ask for respect she should be a way that they have no choice to give love and respect to you."

Tejasswi Prakash On Working With Karan In Rula Deti Hai: We Had A Blast; It Was A Treat Working With Him

Tejasswi concluded that it is her personal experience, but she has never done corporate jobs so she doesn't have much information.