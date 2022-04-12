Tejasswi Prakash Scolds Paps For Troubling Neetu Kapoor & Asking Her About Alia-Ranbir’s Wedding

Tejasswi Prakash has been in the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 15. Post her big win, the actress is in high demand and is busy both in professional and personal lives. The actress has huge fan following, who call themselves as Teja Troops and keep a track of every moment of the actress, and celebrate her ever success in a big way.

Recently, the Naagin 6 actress surprised her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra by visiting him on the sets of his new show Dance Deewane Juniors. A paparazzo shared a video of Tejasswi as she spotted on the sets of DDJ. The actress looked pretty in pink dress. As photographers followed her, Tejasswi said how much they trouble Neetu Kappor and Nora Fatehi, and asked how many times they ask Neetu ji about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.



She said, "Main sabke videos dekhtu hu. Aap log Neetu ma'am, Nora ji ko kitna pareshan karte ho. Kitni bar puchoge aap ma'am se 'shadi kab hai, shadi kab hai'? (I see all your videos. You people bother Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi so much. How many times will you ask, 'when is the wedding, when is the wedding)?"

One of the photographers even said that they will not ask her as Teja mentioned it now. To this, Teja warned them saying, "Ab mujhe aur ek video dikha apko puchte hue.... (If I get to watch another video of you guys asking her...)."

Many of them found the video cute. One of them commented, "Such a sweetheart," a few other comments read as, "😂😂😂Soo cute," "#tejasswipraksh🔥 how cute 🥺this girl talking to papas" and "This girl can give anyone in the world gaffe 😂."

It has to be recalled that photographers have been asking Neetu Kapoor whenever they spot her on DDJ sets. In one of the videos, Neetu even said, "Aage bado... (move on)" When they asked for dates (of wedding), she said, "Aapko kya hai woh kabi bi kare?" They said that they will come to the wedding, to this she said, "You are most welcome." Photographers later said, "Koi nai ayega (no one will come)," to this pointing out to one of the photographers, she said, "Yeh zaroor ayega (He will definitely come)."