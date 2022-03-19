Tejasswi Prakash Or Shamita Shetty? Kashmera Shah Reveals Her Favourite From Bigg Boss 15 & Explains Why

Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news for various reasons, and one of them was Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash's cat-fight. For the unversed, the duo never got along well inside the house. Many times, Tejasswi used to slam Shamita for allegedly hitting on her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. However, on the other hand, Shamita was not at all interested in Teja's BF.

Ahead of the finale, Tejasswi Prakash had even age-shamed Shamita Shetty by calling her 'aunty'. The Bigg Boss 15 winner's actions didn't go down well with many celebs as well as netizens then. Kashmera Shah, who is the former Bigg Boss 1 and 14's contestant and an avid follower of the show, had slammed Tejasswi for age-shaming Shamita.

Let us tell you, the Vaastav actress has also confessed that she had come on the show to support Tejasswi, but due to her actions, she started liking Shamita Shetty more for maintaining dignity and class. Kashmera Shah also said that Shamita deserved to be in the top 2.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Kashmera Shah was asked for her extra-fondness for Shamita more than Tejasswi Prakash. The actress said, "The flashpoint was class and dignity. I don't cross the line of righteousness. I got disappointed with Teja when she age-shamed Shamita and said 'ye ispe bhi chhad gayi'. I don't expect a woman to bring down a woman like this. It was so clear that Shamita was not interested in her BF."

While reacting to Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 win, Kash said, "I went inside to support Tejasswi. I thought she should win. I never thought that Pratik Sehajpal should win. Or, anybody else for that matter. I liked the way Karan Kundrra played the game for quite some time but later I think he lost the plot. And then, it became too much of a Tejasswi-Karan show. At some point, I thought it should have boiled down to Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty."

Talking about Kashmera Shah, the actress has acted in several Hindi films such as Vaastav, City Of Gold, Hera Pheri, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye, Jungle and so on.