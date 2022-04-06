Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill & Rupali Ganguly Are Getting Whopping Amount For Instagram Promotions

Tejasswi Prakash Is Charging Whopping Amount

As per Bollywoodlife report, Tejasswi, who has over five million followers, is getting paid Rs 10-15 lakh for a post on her social media handle.

Tejasswi Is Riding On Success Post Bigg Boss 15 Win

Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6 and was seen in a music video 'Rula Deti Hai' with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She recently announced a Marathi project 'Man Kasturi Re'.

Personally too, the actress is in a happy space. She has been hitting the headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Recently, the actress brought Audi Q7, which apparently costs Rs 1 crore.

Rupali Ganguly Charges Staggering Amount For An Insta Post

On the other hand, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly too is being said to be getting staggering amount for an Insta post. The actress, who has over two million followers, is apparently getting Rs 8 lakh for a post.

Shehnaaz Gill Is Getting Moolah For Brand Promotions

Shehnaaz Gill, who has a huge fan base not only in India, but also in Canada, USA and UK, is getting whopping amount for her Insta post.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestants, who has over 11 million followers, is apparently getting Rs 8 Lakh per post. Earlier, she used to charge around Rs 5 Lakh.