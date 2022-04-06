Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill & Rupali Ganguly Are Getting Whopping Amount For Instagram Promotions
Television actors are no less than Bollywood celebrities when it comes to popularity and earning. Several television actors have huge fan-following and are ruling over social media (Instagram). Fans used to go crazy when they saw the collaboration of their favourite jodis like SidNaaz and currently it's TejRan.
Tejasswi Prakash, who is already popular as she has done several shows, got super famous with her Bigg Boss 15 stint. After she bagged the trophy, her 'troops' (her fans base is called Teja troops) has only increased. Hence, many brands are seen approaching her for the promotion. It is being said that she is being paid moolah for brand promotions.
Tejasswi Prakash Is Charging Whopping Amount
As per Bollywoodlife report, Tejasswi, who has over five million followers, is getting paid Rs 10-15 lakh for a post on her social media handle.
Tejasswi Is Riding On Success Post Bigg Boss 15 Win
Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6 and was seen in a music video 'Rula Deti Hai' with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She recently announced a Marathi project 'Man Kasturi Re'.
Personally too, the actress is in a happy space. She has been hitting the headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Recently, the actress brought Audi Q7, which apparently costs Rs 1 crore.
Tejasswi Prakash & Rashami Desai Dazzle At Femina Beautiful Indians 2022 Red Carpet; Tejasswi Bags Award
Karan Kundrra Reacts To Tejasswi's Response About Marriage; Responds To Tiff With Paps Who Chased Teja's Car
Rupali Ganguly Charges Staggering Amount For An Insta Post
On the other hand, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly too is being said to be getting staggering amount for an Insta post. The actress, who has over two million followers, is apparently getting Rs 8 lakh for a post.
Shehnaaz Gill Is Getting Moolah For Brand Promotions
Shehnaaz Gill, who has a huge fan base not only in India, but also in Canada, USA and UK, is getting whopping amount for her Insta post.
The ex-Bigg Boss contestants, who has over 11 million followers, is apparently getting Rs 8 Lakh per post. Earlier, she used to charge around Rs 5 Lakh.