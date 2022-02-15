Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal & Other Naagin 6 Actors' Pay Per Episode Revealed
Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is one of the popular supernatural franchises on television. Naagin 6 has been hitting the headlines ever since Ekta had announced as fans were eager to know who would be the new Naagin. And Bingo! The producer never fails to impress fans and she made a right choice by choosing Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as main lead, courtesy Bigg Boss 15.
The show was recently premiered, and fans loved the show not because of the story but because their favourite actress is Naagin! We are sure that viewers will be eager to know how much Tejasswi, Simba and other actors earn for their work in Naagin. Take a look at the actors' per episode payment as per Bollywood Life report.
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash, who plays the role of Pratha, a Sarvasresth Naagin in Naagin 6, is apparently charging Rs 2 lakh per episode.
Mahek Chahal
Mahek Chahal, who is seen as Pratha's elder sister, and is also a naagin, reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.
Simba Nagpal
Simba Nagpal plays the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral, who will be seen romancing Pratha in the show. The actor apparently is getting Rs 1 lakh per episode.
Sudha Chandran
Sudha Chandran, who is seen as Rishabh's mother, Seema Gujral, is apparently getting paid Rs 3 lakh per episode.
Urvashi Dholakia, Amrapali Gupta & Sudipta Banerjee
While Urvashi Dholakia, who is seen is Pratha and Mahek's mother is getting Rs 50,000 per episode, Amrapali Gupta and Sudipta Banerjee are reportedly charging Rs. 75,000 and Rs 60,000 per episode, respectively.
Adaa Khan & Ravi Chhabra
While Adaa Khan is apparently charging charges Rs 70,000 per episode, Ravi Chhabra, who is seen as Rishabh's friend is charging Rs 45,000 per episode.