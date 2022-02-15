Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal & Other Naagin 6 Actors' Pay Per Episode Revealed

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who plays the role of Pratha, a Sarvasresth Naagin in Naagin 6, is apparently charging Rs 2 lakh per episode.

Mahek Chahal

Mahek Chahal, who is seen as Pratha's elder sister, and is also a naagin, reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal plays the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral, who will be seen romancing Pratha in the show. The actor apparently is getting Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran, who is seen as Rishabh's mother, Seema Gujral, is apparently getting paid Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Urvashi Dholakia, Amrapali Gupta & Sudipta Banerjee

While Urvashi Dholakia, who is seen is Pratha and Mahek's mother is getting Rs 50,000 per episode, Amrapali Gupta and Sudipta Banerjee are reportedly charging Rs. 75,000 and Rs 60,000 per episode, respectively.

Adaa Khan & Ravi Chhabra

While Adaa Khan is apparently charging charges Rs 70,000 per episode, Ravi Chhabra, who is seen as Rishabh's friend is charging Rs 45,000 per episode.