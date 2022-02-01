Tejasswi Prakash & Simba Nagpal-Starrer Naagin 6 Is Most Expensive Season; Show Is Heavy On Special Effects!

Everyone is waiting for the much-awaited show of this year Naagin 6. A few weeks before, the makers of the show revealed the concept of the show by releasing a promo, which became the much-talked about topic on social media! During Bigg Boss 15 finale, Salman Khan announced Tejasswi Prakash as new naagin of Naagin 6. This was followed by Ekta Kapoor releasing the promo of the show featuring Teja, the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

It is also being said that Simba Nagpal, who was also seen in BB 15, will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. As per Bollywood life report, this is the most expensive season of Naagin franchise and it is being said that the show is heavy on special effects. Also, it is being said that Ekta might take a big decision if this season doesn't work out!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "This is the most expensive season of Naagin. If this does not work, Ekta Kapoor might shut down the franchise from next year. She is making it on a budget of Rs 130 Crore. She is like she'll go big or do nothing at all. There is immense pressure on Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as this is a huge sum. People told Ekta Kapoor that she could have made a movie with this amount. The show is heavy on special effects this time round."

Apparently, Tejasswi has started shooting for the show. Recently, she shared a video in which she was seen travelling and captioned it as, "Good morning. Let's do this."

The makers released a 'Basant Panchami' promo, that will be aired on Colors TV on February 5 and 6, in which all naagins of previous seasons- Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan and Anita Hassanandani, and even Pearl V Puri will be seen.

The new season of the show will be aired from February 12 onwards. This time, the plot of the show is about a neighbouring nation unleashing a biological warfare on the country.