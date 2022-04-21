    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tejasswi Prakash Spotted With Karan Kundrra Outside Lock Upp Sets; Paparazzi Says ‘Yeh Jodi Aag Laga Rahi Hai’

      By
      |

      Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been giving major relationship goals to their fans. The duo often showers love on each other, and their fans never stop gushing over their cute romance. As we all know, Karan Kundrra is seen in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp as a jailor. The actor is indeed impressing the audience with his performance.

      On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is busy shooting for Naagin 6. Despite having busy schedules, the couple never misses any chance to spend quality time with each other. Recently, Tejasswi was spotted outside the Lock Upp sets, as she was seen waiting for her beau Karan.

      Tejasswi Prakash Spotted With Karan Kundrra Outside Lock Upp Sets; Paparazzi Says ‘Yeh Jodi Aag Laga Rahi Hai’

      After meeting each other, the couple posed for the pictures. While clicking pictures, one of the cameramen called Tejasswi Prakash 'Bhabhi' and asked her to look at his lenses. Moreover, he also said that they are and will always be setting the internet on fire. Let us tell you, the paparazzi said, "yeh jodi aa laga rahi hai aur aag lagati rahegi."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      After clicking pictures, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra moved towards the car. While walking, Teja forgot her coffee mug. The whole moment was quite interesting, the paparazzi couldn't stop gushing over their cute moments. Netizens also commented on the video. Let's have a look-

      mu.nu9769

      mu.nu9769

      "Looking so pretty baby😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

      richa_sen_21

      richa_sen_21

      "Mr & Mrs Jailor #TejRan."

      ja.nnat4972

      ja.nnat4972

      "Mashallah Tejran together 😘😘."

      dark_cupid11

      dark_cupid11

      "Yeh jodi ne already hamare dilo. Mein aag laga di hai 😍😍🔥🔥#tejasswiprakash #karankundrra #tejran."

      Talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the duo came close to each other in Bigg Boss 15, and since then, they have been dating each other. Karan also confirmed that they have been rokafied. TejRan are planning to get married soon.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X