Tejasswi Prakash Spotted With Karan Kundrra Outside Lock Upp Sets; Paparazzi Says ‘Yeh Jodi Aag Laga Rahi Hai’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been giving major relationship goals to their fans. The duo often showers love on each other, and their fans never stop gushing over their cute romance. As we all know, Karan Kundrra is seen in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp as a jailor. The actor is indeed impressing the audience with his performance.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is busy shooting for Naagin 6. Despite having busy schedules, the couple never misses any chance to spend quality time with each other. Recently, Tejasswi was spotted outside the Lock Upp sets, as she was seen waiting for her beau Karan.

After meeting each other, the couple posed for the pictures. While clicking pictures, one of the cameramen called Tejasswi Prakash 'Bhabhi' and asked her to look at his lenses. Moreover, he also said that they are and will always be setting the internet on fire. Let us tell you, the paparazzi said, "yeh jodi aa laga rahi hai aur aag lagati rahegi."

After clicking pictures, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra moved towards the car. While walking, Teja forgot her coffee mug. The whole moment was quite interesting, the paparazzi couldn't stop gushing over their cute moments. Netizens also commented on the video. Let's have a look-

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the duo came close to each other in Bigg Boss 15, and since then, they have been dating each other. Karan also confirmed that they have been rokafied. TejRan are planning to get married soon.

