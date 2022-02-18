Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Outside Naagin 6 Sets; TejRan Fans Shower Love On Her

After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash is now busy shooting for Naagin 6. For the unversed, the actress is playing the lead role in the Ekta Kapoor show, which also features Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, Mahekk Chahal and others in pivotal roles. Ever since Teja started shooting for Naagin 6, she has been making headlines for her looks, acting and appearance outside the sets of the show.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted outside the sets of Naagin 6 in a traditional salwar kameez. She simply looked stunning in a printed brown coloured dress and off-white pants paired with a dupatta. Interestingly, she can be seen talking to someone on phone, and fans are wondering if it is her beau Karan Kundrra.

Fans can't stop gushing over Tejasswi Prakash's cute avatar as they have started showering love on her in the comments section. One user wrote, "Laddoo... sirf sunnyy ki ❤️❤️❤️."

Another user commented, "Laddooo ❤️ miss you and sunnyyy the mostest. ❤️❤️." Many users also called her 'natural beauty' in the comments with heart emojis. Looks like Tejasswi Prakash is all set to become the national crush of India.

Talking about her relationship with Karan Kundrra, the duo came close to each other in Bigg Boss 15. Like any other couple, they also had several fights inside the house. However, they stayed strong together and took a stand for each other amid tough situations on the show. After Bigg Boss 15, fans are eager to know about their marriage plans.

Well, Karan and Tejasswi have already revealed that their parents have approved of their relationship, and right now, they are focusing on their respective careers. So, we will have to wait a little longer for TejRan's marriage.