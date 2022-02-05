Tejasswi Prakash Spotted With BF Karan Kundrra Post Naagin 6 Shoot; See TejRan Pictures

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash won many hearts with their special bond inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Interestingly, the duo also confessed their love for each other on the show, and their fans started showering love on them as TejRan. After the show, they were often seen hanging out in Mumbai, and fans want to see them on-screen again.

Amidst all, Karan Kundrra was recently spotted outside the Naagin 6 sets with Tejasswi Prakash. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 15 winner has bagged the Ekta Kapoor project and she has already started shooting for the same. Hence, Karan doesn't miss any chance to pamper his ladylove as he visited the sets of the show Tejasswi to receive her.

The pictures of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are going viral on social media. In the pictures, Karan and Tejasswi wore casual wear. Karan was wearing a brown shirt and off-white coloured loose pants. On the other hand, Teja was seen donning a neon green top and black pants. They were looking amazing together and greeted shutterbugs from the car.

Talking about their love story, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came close inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Two months before the grand finale, the duo expressed their feelings for each other. However, many people thought that they are faking their relationship for the show. Salman Khan also praised them for their lovely bond.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage, as their parents have already given approval to their relationship.