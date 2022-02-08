Tejasswi Prakash Talks About Bagging Naagin 6, Her Bond With Simba & Finding Time For BF Karan Amidst Shooting

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular television actresses, who has huge fan base. After her Bigg Boss 15 win, her fan following has increased and the actress is elated and super busy as she bagged Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural show Naagin 6. She will be paired opposite her BB 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal in the show.

Recently, Tejasswi spoke about bagging the show, her bond with Simba Nagpal and finding time for her boyfriend amidst her busy schedule.

Talking about the show, she said that she was offered the show a day before the BB finale. She revealed that they were all preparing for their performances and were locked in the house. The actress added that she was asked to go to a different stage for another performance, which she thought was her solo act, but they shot Naagin's promo there!

Tejasswi said that although she didn't get time to unwind after BB, she loves how it happened and added that it feels amazing to be a part of the show. She further said that she has worked really hard to be where she is today, and hopes that she can live up to everyone's expectations.

The BB 15 winner said that she will play Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin, who is one of the most powerful naagins and will save the world from a mahamaari.

About her bond with her Naagin 5 co-star Simba, she said, "Simba and I are super chill. He is a really nice guy. We were good friends inside the BB house, and we share a great friendship even now. I am so happy to be working with him. Simba is fun."

When asked how she is finding time to spend with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra amidst busy shooting schedule, she concluded by saying, "Karan wasn't very excited to know that I have been roped in for Naagin 6 (laughs) as we had planned to travel after BB. Of course, he was happy for me, but he wanted to spend some time with me. Even though it's a little difficult for us to catch up, he makes it a point to meet me every day after my pack up. And I think this is very cute. I love him! Karan and I are trying to stay away from the paparazzi for a while as we need some time away from the cameras. I hope people will understand this and give us some privacy."