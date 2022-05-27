Tejasswi Prakash Is Thrilled About Her Birthday; Pratik & Nishant Reveal Teja's Reaction To KKK Participation

Tejasswi Prakash, who became a household name with her show Swaragini, is one of the talented actresses in television industry. The actress went on to impress her viewers and gained more fans by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and winning Bigg Boss 15. Currently, she is seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 and fans are loving her new avatar Naagin as well!

During the recent interaction of Tejasswi Prakash with paps, she was asked about her birthday plans and was asked about Naagin 6 TRPs and new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi!

Tejasswi will be celebrating her birthday on June 10 and seemed very excited about it. Teja didn't reveal much about her birthday plans, as she said that she has not planned anything yet. However, we are sure that it will be really special this year, as she has boyfriend Karan Kundrra by her side.

Talking about Naagin 6's ratings, she said that the ratings are already high and she will be very grateful if the ratings grow higher with the new plot twist.

When asked about her friends Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Aneri Vajani and others participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she replied, "I am very excited for them."

On the other hand, Pratik and Nishant were also asked about their friend Teja's reaction to their KKK participation.

Speaking about Teja's reaction, Nishant said that Tejasswi encouraged them to give their best and perform every stunt with full energy.

On the other hand, Pratik recalled her stunt from the show and was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "We have taken our lessons on not to panic and be mentally calm while performing the stunt."

The makers of KKK 12 have roped in interesting set of celebrity contestants this year as well. Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard will be seen showing off their daredevil stunts this season!