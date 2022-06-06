Tejasswi Prakash To Co-Host Dance Deewane Juniors With Beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating each other since Bigg Boss 15. The duo has often been spotted together in the city. After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi started shooting for Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra started hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

Like an ideal girlfriend, Teja often visits the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors to cheer her boyfriend, Karan. However, she is all set to accompany him on the stage as well. Yes, you read that right! According to ETimes TV report, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have joined hands for Dance Deewane Juniors. The lovebirds will be seen hosting the dance show together.

Let us tell you, Dance Deewane Juniors is being judged by Marzi Pestonji, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Well, it would be quite hilarious to see Marzi pulling Karan's leg over the former's girlfriend Tejasswi. Now, after her entry into the show, it would be interesting to see how Teja is going to react to the fun banter between Marzi and Karan.

Interestingly, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted together on a bike as they arrived on the sets of the dance reality show. Kundrra looked handsome in brown trousers, white shirt and green jacket. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked simply stunning in an orange dress.

Before Dance Deewane Juniors, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra had appeared in Lock Upp's grand finale, where they shared some fun moments of their relationship. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash had won Bigg Boss 15 while Karan Kundrra emerged as the second runner-up of the Salman Khan show.

After this news, TejRan fans can't keep calm to see the duo once again on small screen!