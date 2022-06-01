Tejasswi Prakash To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Dream Girl 2: Report

Tejasswi Prakash is riding high on success and she has been impressing fans with her amazing performance in Naagin 6. Before that, she won Bigg Boss 15 and also fell in love with co-contestant Karan Kundrra. As we all know, she is all set to make her big-screen debut with the Marathi film Man Kasturi Re opposite Abhinay Berde. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Marathi Film School College Ani Life.

Well, after impressing her fans on TV, Tejasswi Prakash is reportedly ready to make her Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right! According to Hindustan Times report, Tejasswi Prakash has auditioned for the sequel of director Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl. Let us tell you, Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the lead role in the upcoming film as well.

A source close to the development informed the portal, "Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS, however, she wasn't keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project."

Tejasswi Prakash has given a screen test for the role of the female lead in Dream Girl 2. If she gets selected, it would be her first Bollywood film. The film which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor, will go on floors in August. "Initially it was supposed to go on floors in June, however, since the movie is being shot in North India, it gets messy amid the rains. The pre-production may begin from June," the source concluded.

When the portal contacted Tejasswi Prakash to know about the same, she remained unavailable for comment. On the other hand, Raaj Shaandilyaa said, "no comments."

Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash has earlier featured in shows such as Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and so on.