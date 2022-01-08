Tera Yaar Hoon Main Going Off-Air: Sayantani Calls Her Role Of Daljeet Special; Says She'll Miss Going On Set

After a successful run of a year, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is all set to go off-air. The lead actress of the show Sayantani Ghosh confirmed the same and revealed that the makers have informed them that the last telecast will be aired on January 29.

Sayantani is disheartened with the show going off-air. She called her role Daljeet Bagga, special and said that she will miss going to the sets.



The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I really get attached to things. I find it tough to detach from my work. And when you have been a part of a show for more than a year, it becomes difficult to let go. 2021 has been primarily COVID- driven so the only family apart from your own immediate family one has is the work family. I was offered Tera Yaar Hoon Main when most actors were out of work, and the role of Daljeet Bagga was so special. It won me awards. In no time Daljeet and I became one. So definitely, the journey ending is painful."

She said that she is looking towards the next beginning in her life. Sayantani added, "Of course I am going to miss going to the set. All of last year, apart from my home, the only other interaction in my life or presence has been with my colleagues from the show, my second family. I will sorely miss my every day routine of getting up early, going to the set, having a ball on the set with co-workers. Now, I need to make adjustments in life accordingly. Of course, it goes without saying that I am going to miss this routine. I will miss my makeup room. I had decorated my space according to my choice, put up photo frames and quotes. Any sort of ending is sad but I try to find solace in the belief that with every ending comes also a new beginning and I look forward to the next beginning in my life."

The actress said that Daljeet Bagga is surely one character which is very close to her heart. The character is a relatable and realistic, and one of the best she has ever portrayed. The character is not one of those typical daily soap leads who is just perfect; She has her imperfections and she has learnt from her mistakes. The actress concluded by saying that her character in yhe show is one of the strongest women, which she played on screen and that is the reason that she has connected with the audience.

The actress wants to go to Kolkata and Jaipur to spend some quality time with her families there.