Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na Star Avinesh Rekhi Calls His Wife His ‘Only Girlfriend’; Read Statement

Avinesh Rekhi, who was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni, is winning hearts with his role of Devraj Singh Rathore in the Zee TV show, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. the show also stars Anjali Tatrari, and it has been catching everyone's eyeballs with its engaging and intriguing storyline.

Notably, female fans are in love with Avinesh Rekhi for his charming looks and amazing performance. Let us tell you, Avinesh always keeps his personal life private. Recently, in a candid conversation with India Forums, the actor opened up about maintaining a balance between his personal and professional life. He said that he has dated only one woman, who is now his wife and a mother of his two kids.

Avinesh Rekhi said, "I am a father of two - a son, and a daughter. I've always been a friend to my son and first crush to my daughter. I believe I was always a one-woman man, and since I was 15, my wife and I have been together. She is my only girlfriend. That's how sentimental I am. She was the first woman I ever had a relationship with."

Avinash Rekhi got married to his childhood love Raisa Nanda Rekhi in December 2010. When asked about maintaining a balance between professional and personal life, the Choti Sarrdaarni actor said, "Even though I portray the character of an angry young man, I am a complete family man. I don't like showing off my family to the public, and when I am with them, I neither entertain any publicity nor am I the person people assume me to be. I barely open up about my personal life, which helps me maintain the balance between my professional and personal life. I don't have many friends from Mumbai or the TV industry, most of them are my wife's friends. So whenever, I get time I take my family for a get-together. Whatever time I have, I like to spend it with my family."

Talking about Avinesh Rekhi's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, the show also stars Rakshanda KhanLeenesh Mattoo, Dhananjay Pandey, Shweta Gautam, Karuna Verma, Farah Lakhani, Simran Sharma and others in key roles.