Tere Mere Sapne Fame Yash Pandit Ties The Knot With His Girlfriend Mahima Mishra

Tere Mere Sapne fame Yash Pandit tied the knot with his girlfriend Mahima Mishra in Mumbai today (January 22) in the presence of family and close friends. The couple, who got engaged last month in December, can be seen sharing some adorable moments in their wedding pictures.

Yash looked handsome in a white sherwani and dhoti while Mahima opted for traditional attire and wore a red lehenga and the duo complimented each other. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were a family affair and it took place at their homes.

Yash and Mahima’s engagement took place in the latter’s hometown, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and the couple had zeroed on their wedding date six months ago. According to a Bombay Times report, despite the COVID-19 spike, it wasn’t feasible for the couple to push their wedding date, as a lot of preparations had been underway. Hence, they went ahead with the wedding amid the Omicron scare.

For the unversed, the duo dated each other for 7 years after first meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday party in January 2015. In an earlier interview with TOI, Yash had spoken about Mahima and said, "We got talking and connected really well at the party. After that, I met her a few times and things took off from there. Since then, we have been together. Mahima has pursued her MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in Mumbai. We are finally getting married and I am very happy about starting a new chapter in my life with her." On the professional front, Yash is currently seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin