Teri Ada Song First Look Out! Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Fans Get Excited For Music Video; See Tweets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are known for their crackling on-screen chemistry. The duo had won many hearts with their performances in the show. After quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi and Mohsin fans were eagerly waiting to see them again.

And guess what? their fans wish will be fulfilled soon, as the on-screen couple is all set to feature in the upcoming music video 'Teri Ada'. The first look of the upcoming video song is out and their fans can't keep calm to witness their magic once again.

In the stills of 'Teri Ada' song, Mohsin Khan looks like a quintessential hero standing in a beautiful farm. His look is very much similar to Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful in a white salwar-kameez paired with a multi-coloured dupatta. Well, fans can't stop gushing over their amazing looks, as they started sharing their happiness and excitement on Twitter. Let's have a look at some tweets-

sanam14356 "#shivin recreating DDlj Same Looks. OMG I m so excited for #TeriAda. TERI ADA FT SHIVIN. #Shivinians #ShivinAreBack #shivangijoshi #MohsinKhan." mitali__4 "Super excited for #TeriAda. After 3 freaking months we are gonna witness #shivin magical chemistry. This gonnna be a big hit #TeriAda TERI ADA FT SHIVIN." rashmi_mehta1 "Shivi we are really excited for yours and Mohsin's new Mv looking forward to hit and we know it's going to be a big hit. TERI ADA FT SHIVIN #ShivinAreBack." siam_saleheen21 "How they look so similar to Raj-Simran of DDLJ & at the same time they create their own aura as Shivin....they possess such uniqueness....no matter how many times u look at the pic,u will never get over it.... #ShivinAreBack TERI ADA FT SHIVIN."

