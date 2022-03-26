Thapki Pyar Ki 2: Aakash Ahuja Opens Up On Show Going Off-Air; Says ‘Endings Are Always Painful’

Colors TV's popular show Thapki Pyar Ki 2 is going off-air soon. Yes, you read that right! The show starring Prachi Bansal and Aakash Ahuja in the lead roles will be bidding adieu to the viewers in the first week of April. Recently, Aakash Ahuja opened up on how he is feeling about his show going off-air in just six months.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Aakash Ahuja said, "There is an end to every journey. Thapki Pyar Ki 2's journey has also ended and it will soon go off-air. I have no regrets or complaints against anyone, I believe that we worked hard to make a good show. As an actor, I am happy that the audience loved my work and appreciated me. Endings are always painful and no one can deny that. So, I have also accepted the fact."

The actor further stated that he is happy Thapki Pyar Ki 2 is ending on a proper note. The show is reaching a logical conclusion, and it is not ending abruptly. Now, after the show, Aakash Ahuja is looking forward to exploring more opportunities. He revealed that he was approached for a few projects, but at that time, he was committed to this show.

Aakash said, "I am looking forward to a script which entices me as an actor. I don't have a particular agenda, I just focus on a good script." For the unversed, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 was in the news when the show's lead actress Jigyasa Singh had quit the show. She was replaced by Prachi Bansal.

Talking about the show, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 also stars Jaya Bhattacharya, Rachana Mistry, Arup Pal, Rudra Kaushish and many others in key roles.