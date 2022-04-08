Thapki Pyar Ki 2’s Urvashi Upadhyay Feels Antagonist Characters Are Equally Popular Like Protagonist

Actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who is currently seen playing the negative role of Sudha Maami in television show Thapki Pyar Ki 2 feels antagonist characters are equally popular like protagonist.

She says, "Movies has always kept the protagonist as the most powerful person on-screen, while always sidelining the person playing the antagonist. For years, many actors did not want to play a negative character on the screen as they were looked down upon. But, as time is moving forward, television has given equal identity to the antagonist too. So are the mindsets of the actors and the audience. Many actors have become open to the idea of playing a negative character on-screen, and have been winning the hearts of the audience with their performances. I never regret of playing negative roles as they satisfy me as an artist. I have always look to play principal roles in grey shades. And my audience most recalls me with my onscreen names."

Urvashi, is also seen in the role of Rupa in show Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein feels social media has helped audiences to connect and know actors. She adds, "Earlier TV vamps use to be targeted by audience for being so negative. However now when people are more regular on social media such incidence happens rarely. Audience connect with us and know us more than just screen timing."

She shall miss her role as Thapki 2 is going off air. She continues, "However my role in Thapki2 is negative but very fun filled. Audience has started calling me maami and sharing memes over my dialogues and line. I will miss my role as the show is going off-air. Still I wish to start a new journey with a new role."

Urvashi is also known for featuring in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Hamari Devrani, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and Ek Ghar Banaunga among others.