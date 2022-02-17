The ‘He-Man Of Bollywood’ & Legendary Actor Dharmendra To Grace The Sets Of India’s Got Talent

This weekend, get ready for a special 'Yaadon ki Baarat' and go back to the good ol' days of Bollywood with a 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' episode! Sony Entertainment Television's talent realty show, India's Got Talent, will be welcoming its very first celebrity guest of the season! Take a trip down nostalgia lane with special guest - the celebrated and veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra ji for the 'Dharam ji Special' episode!

Whether it be Shilpa Shetty Kundra who literally gives her heart to the 'Romance King' of Bollywood or the Demolition Crew destroying the stage with their dhamakedaar performance, the weekend episodes will make you want to glue your eyes to your television screens!

Watch on as the Top 14 contestants give tribute to Dharma Ji by performing on some of his most loved and famous iconic songs. The contestants will also talk about how their parents are big fans of the actor and how it's an honour to perform in front of him. During a heartfelt moment, judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah will be seen getting teary-eyed as contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi croons to 'Aaj Mausam Bada Baeiman Hai' from the 1973 classic 'Loafer'. All the performances will be worth the watch, celebrating the life and career of Bollywood's illustrious actor.Not only this, Dharam ji and Kirron Kher will also be seen recreating the famous scene from the 1975 blockbuster film Sholay where, Dharam Ji aka Veeru teaches Kirron Kher as Basanti to aim.

Jay Bhanushali Makes A Comeback To Dance Reality Show DID Li'l Masters Season 5

It's A Homecoming For Sonali Bendre As She Returns To Zee TV After 3 Years To Judge DID Li'l Masters

The show will also pay homage to the late singer, composer and 'King of Disco,' the late Bappi Lahiri.

So be sure to tune in to the 'Dharam Ji Special' on India's Got Talent, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!