The Kapil Sharma Show: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam And Nimrat Kaur To Grace The Show

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur gracing the TKSS stage. The actors will appear as special guests on the popular show to promote their film Dasvi.

Kapil Sharma recently shared pictures with the team from his show’s sets with the following caption: “Had a superb shoot with the team #dasvi @yamigautam @nimratofficial & multi talented @bachchan paaji! All the best for #dasvi #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy @tksshowofficial”. Take a look!

In the sneak peek shared by the makers, we see Nimrit actress opening up about how she put on 15 kg to play Bimmo. When Kapil Sharma quizzed the actress about her weight gain process, she said, "I had time, I had six months in hand so I put on weight at my own pace. I ate a lot and enjoyed myself."

Adding to this, when Archana Puran Singh asked her the reason for her decision, Nimrit further shared, "This was a creative decision. Tushar (Tushar Jalota), who is the film's director, wanted me to look different from all my previous characters on screen. After the film losing weight was also a long process." Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that he had about six weeks’ time after his film Bob Biswas to lose weight for Dasvi.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony TV with the following caption: “Iss weekend hasi ke manch par @bachchan , @yamigautam aur @nimratofficial aur aayenge; @kapilsharma ke behtareen kalakaar team #Dasvi ke saath laughter ki sawaari karayenge! 😂 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the promo below:

Dasvi premiered on Netflix from today (April 7). Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studio. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.