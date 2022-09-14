The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar Reveals Why He Decided To Quit Kapil's Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news for a sometime now. Recently, the show was premiered and we saw a few actors like Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar not being a part of it, but it had a new addition. While Krushna had his own reason to quit the show, Chandan, who was a part of the show in the first episode, recently revealed the reason for his exit.

Chandan said that he needed a break and wanted to focus on other things like web series. He added that he wanted to spend quality time with his family, which is why he quit the show.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I was seen in the first episode, but post that, I will be absent in the current season. I have been a part of the show for the last five years and it was about time that I took a break. I feel when you are part of a project for a long time, it becomes important to take a break and focus on other things. I am hoping to act in a web show and also spend quality time with my family."

When asked why he chose to take a break after the first episode, he said, "Many times, a person is in two minds whether to do a project or not. I was unsure about doing the show, so after the first episode, I made up my mind. People should not assume anything - all is well otherwise."

Chandan said that the format of the show is different this time and many new actors are seen in the show this year. The actor is happy that the makers are doing something different. He added that they know about what needs to change and what will appeal to viewer, so he is happy that the show is looking different and is entertaining.

Although Chandan is aware that Krushna is not a part of this season, he didn't want to comment on it. He added that he is only focussed on his work ahead. He concluded by saying that he wants to act and do other things, so a break was ideal for him.