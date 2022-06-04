The Kapil Sharma Show Finale To Air This Weekend; Jug Jugg Jeeyo Team To Grace The Show

The finale episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the stars of the forthcoming movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The special episode will air this weekend (Sunday). In a promo shared by the makers, we see Krushna Abhishek engaging in some fun banter with the star cast including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

The actors were seen having a gala time on the show's sets as they were thoroughly entertained by Krushna and Kiku Sharda, who were dressed as Dharmendra and Sunny Deol respectively. Krushna was seen asking Anil Kapoor about the best types of papdis and then Kiku asks why would the know that. Krushna replied by saying, “Jab unhe thapdi ka pata hai toh papdi ka bhi pata hi hoga.” His statement left Archana Puran Singh and everyone present in splits.

Krushna then went ahead stated that with lots of hard work his son has finally bought a house and tells Kiara, “We are now looking for a sunder and susheel girl, who can take his house on rent.” This leads to a comical sequence on the stage as Kiku is utterly shocked to hear this.

Roadies Fame Varun Sood Gets Signed By Dharma’s DCA Talent, Karan Johar Welcomes The Actor Aboard

Kapil Sharma Asks Kamal Haasan If Anyone Tried To Flirt With Him During Chachi 420; Here’s How He Reacted!

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Iss grand weekend ke liye ho jaaiye taiyyar, kyunki aapko hasaane aa rahe hain #JugJuggJeeyo ke kalakaar! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan is all set to hit the silver screens on 24th June.