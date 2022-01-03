The Kapil Sharma Show: Jr NTR Says 10 Lakh Fans Attended Andhrawala’s Audio Launch, Leaves Alia Bhatt Agape

The January 2 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli grace the show as special guests. The team joined Kapil Sharma on the TKKS stage to promote their upcoming film RRR. The special new year episode was loved by the audience as they got to see the South superstars for the first time on the popular show.

The viewers were bowled over by the humility of the actors, especially Junior NTR and his fluency in Hindi. Fans were all praise for him and started trending the episode on Twitter after it aired on television on Sunday.

The Kapil Sharma Show Trends On Twitter After RRR Team Graces The Show; Fans All Praise For Jr NTR

During the show, Kapil mentioned how a huge number of fans turned up for Jr NTR’s events. The comedian talked about how the government had to make special security arrangements when hoards of fans turned up for the audio launch of his 2004 film, Andhrawala.

When Kapil quizzed Jr NTR about the number of people present at the event, the actor shared that around 9 to 10 lakh fans had turned up for the audio launch of the film. He revealed that the government had to arrange 10 special trains for their arrival. After learning about the incident, actress Alia was left absolutely agape. Andhrawala was directed by Puri Jagannadh and featured Jr NTR, Rakshitha, Sayaji Shinde, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The 2004 Telugu film

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR have deferred the release of the film due to rising COVID-19 cases and the consequent shutting of theatres across the nation. However, prior to the announcement, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, along with director SS Rajamouli were busy promoting their film in full swing. They had also graced the Bigg Boss 15 stage along with The Kapil Sharma Show for the same reason.