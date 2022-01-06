The Kapil Sharma Show: Jr NTR Teases Alia Bhatt About Her 'Size Zero' In Uncensored Clip, Latter Smacks Him

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with director SS Rajamouli recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film RRR. The memorable episode of the comedy show enthralled the viewers with the cast’s fun banter and interesting anecdotes.

The RRR team shared ROFL stories from the set and pulled each other’s legs. Now, a new 'uncensored’ clip from Kapil’s show has been trending on social media. In the video shared by the comedian on his YouTube channel, Alia talks about Jr NTR’s culinary skills. We also see the Highway actress and that he never cooks anything for her.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Jr NTR Says 10 Lakh Fans Attended Andhrawala’s Audio Launch, Leaves Alia Bhatt Agape

We see her call Jr NTR a 'good cook’ and she then tells Kapil, “Actually, Tarak is a very good cook. Khana bohot acha banate hai. Aaj tak humko kuch nahi khilaya hai toh I think aapko request karna chahiye ki yeh aapke liye banaye aur aapko khilaye (He makes really good food. He hasn’t made anything for us yet but I think you should request him to cook something for you).”

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Pulls Alia Bhatt’s Leg By Taking Ranbir Kapoor’s Name On The Show

Jr NTR, replies with his witty comeback and teases Alia. He tells Kapil, “Sir, inka toh size zero hai na, toh kaise khilaunga (Sir, she is size zero, so how can I cook anything for her)?”

Jr NTR’s hilarious comeback leaves Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and everyone else in splits. Alia even playfully smacks on his hand before saying, “Main agar poochungi bhi toh nahi khilayenge (Even if I ask, he will not cook for me).” Check out the clip below:

The highly anticipated RRR will see Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The Rajamouli directorial is set in the 1920s and tells a fictitious story of the brave men who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. RRR features Alia Bhatt as Sita and the film was scheduled to release this month. However, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the film’s release was postponed by the makers.