The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Says Have No Plans Of Being A Director. See Kapil's Witty Explanation To This

The popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show released a teaser of their upcoming episode where Kajol and the team of Salaam Venky have visited the show to promote their film. In the video, the cast of the film Kajol-Vishal N Jethwa, and Revathi-can be seen having a funny exchange with the performers of the show, like Kiku Sharda.

Apart from this, what stood out and caught everyone's attention in the promo was Kapil Sharma's question to Kajol about her plans to become a director like her husband, Ajay Devgan.

The host, Kapil Sharma, asked Kajol if she was also planning to don the hat of a director after accumulating years of experience as an actor. To this, Kajol quipped and said, "Bilkul Nahi", putting to rest any indications of her going behind the camera like her husband, Ajay Devgn.

Watch promo here:-

With this answer from Kajol, Kapil reacted and said that was an expected answer as she is already a director at home giving instructions to Ajay. He said, "Bilkul. Jarurat bhi nahin hain. Jo lady apne ghar mein roj Ajay Devgn ko direct karti ho." This witty response by Kapil left the audience and the guests of the show laughing cheerfully.

The performers on the show put up sketches involving many of Kajol's characters, which she seemingly enjoyed. One such sketch from her film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai left her wiping a tear from her eye while laughing uncontrollably.

For the ones unaware of Ajay Devgn's directorial venture, the first film he ever directed was in 2008 called U, Me, Aur Hum. He and his wife Kajol played the lead roles, and the film was not a box office hit. In 2016, he directed his second film, Shivaay. Even though the film had all the elements necessary to succeed, it saw defeat at the box office due to Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released at the same time. This caused the relationship between Kajol and Karan to sour. Ajay's latest directorial was in 2022, Runway 32 which was well received by the audience.

Salaam Venky is the coming-of-age story of a mother and son, where the son, Venky, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The story is based on the life of a famous young chess player, Kolavennu Venkatesh, who died in 2004. The film is set to release in theatres on December 9 and will see a cameo appearance from super star Aamir Khan.