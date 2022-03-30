    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Kapil Sharma Show: Krishna Abhishek Aka Sapna Finally Finds Her 'Chaawa' Mukesh Rishi After Four Years

      By
      |

      The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness actors Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sinha, Abhimanyu Singh and Ashish Vidyarthi gracing the show as special guests. The makers have released a promo where Kapil Sharma welcomes the dreadful villains of the Hindi film industry on the TKSS stage. We then get to see them in their real avatars, spreading laughter with their tales and jokes.

      The Kapil Sharma Show

      We then witness Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna making a grand entry in a 'doli' (palanquin) as a bride. Sapna jokingly says that she has finally found her 'chaawa' (boyfriend) from Nalasopara in Mukesh. She then goes toward actor Mukesh Rishi and they dance together. In the same promo, Kapil also pulls Abhimanyu's leg and leaves everyone in splits. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh is seen revealing that Ashish is also a motivational speaker.

      TKSS: Archana Puran Singh & Satish Kaushik Exchange Flying Kisses; Latter Had THIS To Say About Parmeet SethiTKSS: Archana Puran Singh & Satish Kaushik Exchange Flying Kisses; Latter Had THIS To Say About Parmeet Sethi

      The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Says Amitabh Bachchan Became Punctual Because Of Sudesh Bhosale; WATCHThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Says Amitabh Bachchan Became Punctual Because Of Sudesh Bhosale; WATCH

      The aforementioned clip from the The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Arey dariye nahin, iss baar ye sab villain aapko daraane nahin, balki lotpot hokar hasaane aa rahe hain! 🤭♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

      Meanwhile, in another promo, Mukesh Rishi even enacted his famous 'Bulla' dialogue while Sapna comes and asks for a change of Rs 500 from Mukesh because of his 'Sab jaante hain mera naam hai bulla, aur main hamesha rakhta hun khulla' dialogue. The actor receives thunderous applause from the studio audience. Ashish Vidyarthi, on the other hand, reveals that he has never been called by his real name and that people have always called him by names that are not even remotely related to him.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 23:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X