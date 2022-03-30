The Kapil Sharma Show: Krishna Abhishek Aka Sapna Finally Finds Her 'Chaawa' Mukesh Rishi After Four Years

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness actors Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sinha, Abhimanyu Singh and Ashish Vidyarthi gracing the show as special guests. The makers have released a promo where Kapil Sharma welcomes the dreadful villains of the Hindi film industry on the TKSS stage. We then get to see them in their real avatars, spreading laughter with their tales and jokes.

We then witness Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna making a grand entry in a 'doli' (palanquin) as a bride. Sapna jokingly says that she has finally found her 'chaawa' (boyfriend) from Nalasopara in Mukesh. She then goes toward actor Mukesh Rishi and they dance together. In the same promo, Kapil also pulls Abhimanyu's leg and leaves everyone in splits. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh is seen revealing that Ashish is also a motivational speaker.

TKSS: Archana Puran Singh & Satish Kaushik Exchange Flying Kisses; Latter Had THIS To Say About Parmeet Sethi

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Says Amitabh Bachchan Became Punctual Because Of Sudesh Bhosale; WATCH

The aforementioned clip from the The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Arey dariye nahin, iss baar ye sab villain aapko daraane nahin, balki lotpot hokar hasaane aa rahe hain! 🤭♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!

Meanwhile, in another promo, Mukesh Rishi even enacted his famous 'Bulla' dialogue while Sapna comes and asks for a change of Rs 500 from Mukesh because of his 'Sab jaante hain mera naam hai bulla, aur main hamesha rakhta hun khulla' dialogue. The actor receives thunderous applause from the studio audience. Ashish Vidyarthi, on the other hand, reveals that he has never been called by his real name and that people have always called him by names that are not even remotely related to him.