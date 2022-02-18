The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Incident Of Her Fan Posing As Electrician To Enter Her House

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul will make an appearance to promote their upcoming show, The Fame Game. In the promos shared by the makers, we see the actors having a gala time with Kapil Sharma and his team members.

In one clip, Madhuri recalled an incident when a fan entered her house pretending to be an electrician. She told Kapil, "Once a switchboard had gone bad in my house and four people came to fix it. After it was fixed, I told them, 'It's sorted now you guys can leave'."

Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Pictures With His Daughter; Says, 'The Cutest Pout I Have Ever Seen’

However, she revealed that there was one man who was left after all the technicians left which prompted her to ask him 'Aap nahi jahare inke saat? (Aren't you going with them)'. The fan told her, "Hum inke saath nahi hum toh aapko dekhne aaye hai (I didn't come with them, I came here to see you)." Take a look!

The actress also shared an incident from when she asked her driver for a pen and paper so she could make a list of things she wanted him to fetch from her home. Madhuri revealed that she simply signed an autograph on it and handed it to him. Reacting to it, Kapil asked Sanjay Kapoor as well to share something similar but they all burst into laughter.

Kapil Sharma Pulls Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover’s Leg About Drinking Protein Shake On Their First Night

Madhuri and Sanjay, who have earlier worked together in the 1995 film Raja, will be seen dancing to their popular chartbuster 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' on the show. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Kapil also joked how college boys wouldn’t have a penny in their wallets but would always carry a picture of Madhuri Dixit.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Dhak-dhak girl @madhuridixitnene ji ko dekh ke unke fans - Mere ko toh aisa dhak dhak ho rela hai re! 🤭♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!