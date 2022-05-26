The Kapil Sharma Show Might Not Return To TV; Comedian Plans To Go The OTT Way?

Kapil Sharma enjoys massive fan following and his show The Kapil Sharma Show is most loved and watched by masses all across the world. Of late, there have been rumours that the show will go off-air as the comedian has a month-long USA tour planned and will not be available to shoot. However, the team have already pre-shot a few episodes which will continue to entertain the fans.

But there are also speculations that the show will be replaced by a new show India's Laughter Champion. There were also rumours that Sumona Chakravarti will quit the show. However, she clarified that she hasn't quit the show and doesn't intend to do it either! As per Bollywoodlife report, it is being said that the show might go OTT way!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "A well-placed source said that Kapil Sharma is going all out on the OTT comedy. The comedian and actor want to explore the web world in the genre of comedy. There's a buzz that Kapil might not return to TV."Apparently, Kapil is eager to explore the OTT world and not restrict himself to just one show. Hence, he may want to explore his options on OTT even in the comedy genre. As per the report, since Kapil has good relation with the channel, his show might shift to Sony's OTT platform, or he might even make a new show with the channel. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and his troop - Chanda Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek and others are going to tour in the USA and Canada.