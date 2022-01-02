The Kapil Sharma Show: Nora Fatehi Kisses Rumoured Boyfriend Guru Randhawa On His Cheeks

The January 1 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa grace the show as special guests. The actress and singer had joined Kapil Sharma on the TKKS stage to promote their new song 'Dance Meri Rani’.

During the episode, Kapil questioned Nora if there had been any improvements in Guru’s dancing skills over the course of time. To this, Nora answered by saying that Guru started dancing because of her in the first place. She further joked that without her, Guru would have ended up doing the same moves all over again in his videos. This left Guru hurt and he called Nora’s comment 'mean’. However, in return for this, Nora laughed and kissed Guru on his cheeks.

The episode was also packed with some hilarious acts put together by Kapil’s team of comedians including Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. Kapil even showed Guru an album that had photos of several actors and asked, “The point is, when there are so many actors, why do you always pick Nora?” The question left everyone in splits.

It must be noted that the rumours of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa dating each other are already doing rounds on social media for quite some time now. The reports of the same made headlines sometime back when the duo was spotted in Goa.

Nora and Guru’s new song 'Dance Meri Rani’ is getting immense love from the audience. The song, which was released a while back, presents Nora and Guru in their hottest ever avatars. Sung by Guru and Zahrah S Khan, 'Dance Meri Rani’ has been penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.