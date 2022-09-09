The Kapil Sharma Show: Numerological Prediction For Season 4 And Kapil Sharma's Career For The Next 2 Years
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
By Sidhharrth S Kumaar.
|
The
entertainment
world
is
abuzz
with
talk
of
the
new
season
of
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
season
4,
which
is
premiering
on
10
September
2022
at
9:30
pm
on
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
Even
before
the
new
season
starts,
the
show
is
in
the
news,
with
a
couple
of
older
starcast
members
not
being
the
part
of
season
4.
Let
us
peep
into
numerology
and
look
what
the
numbers
have
to
say
about
the
new
season
of
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
which
will
see
comedian
Kapil
Sharma
in
a
new
avatar.
What's
Ahead
for
Kapil
Sharma
in
2022
through
2023-24
Numerologically,
the
first
name
that
is
'Kapil'
adds
to
number
6
(ruled
by
Venus),
with
energies
of
1
(Sun)
and
5
(Mercury).
The
full
name
'Kapil
Sharma'
adds
to
number
4
(ruled
by
Rahu
Dev)
with
energies
of
3
(Jupiter)
and
1
(Sun).
The
first
letter
of
the
first
name
'K'
is
ruled
by
number
2
(Moon).
Looking
at
the
comedian's
name
numbers,
letter
transit
active
and
social
media
handles,
numerology
suggests
an
excellent
time
ahead
after
his
birthday
on
2
April
in
2023.
The
next
few
months
of
2022
will
be
a
period
of
introspection
and
realignment
on
a
few
things
for
him.
Post
his
next
birthday,
we
will
see
a
different
version
of
Kapil
Sharma.
He
would
garner
a
lot
of
public
attention
with
uproar
but
will
eventually
emerge
as
victorious
with
more
success.
The
years
2023
and
2024
will
also
see
Kapil
Sharma
taking
an
active
interest
in
business
and
investments,
and
his
business
fortunes
would
make
it
a
merrier
time
ahead
for
him.
What's
Ahead
for
the
New
Season
of
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
new
season
will
begin
calmly
initially
and
may
face
public
uproar
and
outrage.
However,
as
the
show
progresses,
it
will
reclaim
its
peak.
It
will
be
showered
with
new
praises
and
audience
love
for
the
entire
cast.
The
female
power
or
female-based
episodes
will
garner
more
praise
and
appreciation.
The
show
will
be
able
to
get
public
attention
and
find
its
core.
Piece
of
Advice
for
Kapil
Sharma
Be
very
selective
in
associating
with
guests
on
the
show
and
try
to
avoid
expressing
controversial
thoughts,
which
may
be
misunderstood.