The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu Grace The Show; Kapil Flirts With The Actress

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Code Name: Tiranga team including Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Rajit Kapur, Sharad Kelkar, and Ribhu Dasgupta making a grand appearance. In a promo shared by the makers, we see Kapil Sharma flirting with Parineeti and calling her 'Baby' to which the actress quickly responds and mentions that her parents have accompanied her here on the show.

This resulted in Kapil immediately addressing her as 'Didi' and everyone was left in splits. This was followed by Kiku Sharda appearing on the stage in one of his personas to entertain the special guests. On the other hand, Sidharth Sagar and Gaurav Dubey appearing as Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar left everyone laughing as they hilariously imitated the Bollywood jodi.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, Sony par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein #CodeNameTiranga ki poori team aayi hain Kappu ke ghar! Hogi dher saari masti aur thahaake, dekhiyega zarur! (sic)" Take a look at the promo HERE

For the unversed, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September. The popular show, which enjoys a massive fan following, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Parineeti’s upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala in pivotal roles. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is all set to release on 14th October 2022.