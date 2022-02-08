TKKS: Rajkummar Rao Teases Kapil Sharma For Welcoming Two Babies In Lockdown; Comedian Gives Hilarious Reply

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance to promote their film, Badhaai Do. In the promos shared by the makers, we see the actors enjoy a laughter ride and this has left everyone quite excited.

In one of the sneak peek, Rajkummar is seen teasing Kapil Sharma for welcoming two babies during the lockdown. He teased the host for becoming a dad to two kids in just one and a half years. The comedian, who is known for witty replies, told him, “Dekhiye bhaisaab, aap filme produce kar rahe hai, humse bhi jo banta hai hai, hum kar rahe.”

Meanwhile, we also get to see Kapil give Bhumi a compliment on her saree, which has words in different languages written all over it. He even asked her, “You are already so beautiful and what a stunning saree you are wearing today. Wow. What's written on it?". Bhumi replied by letting him know that it says 'love' in different languages. She then went on to add, “Every time I wear a saree to your show, my film has been a hit.”

Rajkummar chimes in on seeing an opportunity for a joke and says, “Pehle batati, main bhi pehen ke aata (Should have told me earlier. I'd have worn one too).” The actor’s funny comment inspires big laughs from guest Archana Puran Singh. Besides Bhumi and Rajkummar, Badhaai Do's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni will also be seen on the episode, which is all set to air on February 13. Check out the promo below:

Badhaai Do is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The new movie stars Bhumi as a PE teacher and Rajkummar as a cop who enter a lavender marriage. The highly awaited film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 11.