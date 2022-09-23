The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan Jokes About Catching Hens At Pataudi Palace, Leaves Everyone In Splits

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte appearing as celebrity guests. The actors will be seen promoting their film Vikram Vedha, which is all set to release on September 30. A promo of the episode has been shared by the makers, where we see host Kapil Sharma joking about Saif always catching someone or the other in his films. The actor, in return, gave a funny reply to Kapil’s joke.

Sharma said in Hindi, “In his last few films, we have seen Saif sir catching someone. In Bhoot Police (2021) he was trying to catch ghosts, in Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), he tried to nab fake Bunty and Babli. In this film (Vikram Vedha), he is chasing Hrithik sir. I have noticed he is an expert in catching. So, I want to ask you (Saif), when you visit your farmhouse, have you hired someone to catch the hen, too?”

Saif was seen laughing as he answered Kapil’s question and said, “Uske liye murga rakha hai maine (I have kept a cock for that).” The actor’s reply left everyone in splits. The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony TV with the following caption: “#VikramVedha ke sitaare #SaifAliKhan aur #RadhikaApte ke saath shaam hogi yaadgaar, toh aap bhi ho jaiye hasne ke liye taiyaar! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look at the video HERE

It must be noted that the brand-new edition of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular comedy show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

The first episode of the show was graced by Akshay Kumar and he was joined by actors Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta. They were promoting their latest release, Cuttputli and there were also accompanied by the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani.