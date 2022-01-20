The Kapil Sharma Show: Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw Dance To ‘Zingaat’ Song With Krushna Abhishek

Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. The promo of the upcoming episode is out and one can see, the opening batsmen of team India having a fun time on the show. In the promo, host Kapil Sharma welcomes Prithvi and Shikhar on stage. He teases Prithvi by saying that he is thankful that the cricketers could skip school and come on his show.

After that, he targets Shikhar Dhawan by asking about one rumour that he borrows socks from his teammates before going on the field. Hilariously, the opening batsman accepts the rumour and says that he sometimes borrows sportswear too. Moreover, they also discuss about spying on other teams' strategies by doing some intentionally funny acts on the field.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw also flaunt their musical skills by playing Jagjit Singh's 'Honton Se Chhulo Tum' song and rapping 'Apna Time Aayega' respectively. On the other hand, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek appear on stage and have a fun chat with the Indian players. Interestingly, Shikhar and Prithvi dance to 'Zingaat' song with Krushna Abhishek.

Let us tell you, The Kapil Sharma Show is the favourite show of many celebrities. Earlier, several cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, DJ Bravo, Chris Gayle, Wasim Akram, Kapil Dev with 83 team and others have appeared on the show as guests. Now, after seeing the promo, fans are eager to see the episode on the small screen. Stay tuned for The Kapil Sharma Show!