The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Has Moderate Symptoms

The New Year seems to have started difficult for a few celebrities as they have been been affected by the third Coronavirus wave. Recently, Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee and son Sufi, Arjun Bijlani, Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur and Drashti Dhami tested positive for COVID-19. The latest celebrity who has been infected by the virus is The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarthi.

The actress took to her Instagram story and revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms. She has quarantined herself at home and has asked others who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested.



Sumona wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you."

We wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Recently, the actress had shared posted a few pics, which gave a glimpse of a picnic outing on New Year. She had captioned them as, "Let's begin... 2022."

A few days ago, Sumona had shared pictures from her friend's wedding in which she had turned a bridesmaid. The actress looked stunning in a purple sari. In a picture, the bride is dressed in red while the bride tribe is dressed in purple bandhni gota-patti sari with silver embroidered blouses.