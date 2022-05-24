The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Reacts To Rumours Of Her Wedding With Kajol & Rani Mukerji's Cousin Samrat

is one of the talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, was in the news for her wedding. It was said that Sumona might get married with Samrat Mukerji, who is Sharbani Mukherjee's brother and Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji's cousin. Now, the actress has reacted to her marriage rumours.

The actress rubbished the rumours and revealed that these are 10-year old stories! She also refused to comment on her personal life.

Sumona was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

When asked if Samrat is a part of her life or not, she said that he is a 'friend' and doesn't want to speak to media about her friends or family as she wants to keep it that way!

In 2016, there were rumours that the actress will get married to Samrat. It was then said that the duo have been dating for four years. When Sumona was questioned about the wedding, she had then too rubbished the rumours and said that she hardly meets him once a year and that too during Durga Puja. She had added that Samrat is just her family friend and had also added that she had no plans of walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The actress was recently in the news for quitting The Kapil Sharma Show as she was roped in for hosting a travel show Shonar Bangla, which airs on lifestyle channel Zee Zest. However, Sumona later confirmed that she hasn't quit TKSS and doesn't intend to do it either!

(Images Source: Sumona Chakravarti Instagram)