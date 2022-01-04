The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Leone Complains Kapil Never Calls Her; Comedian's Reply Will Make You LOL

Recently, RRR's team Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamoul had graced The Kapil Sharma Show, and fans loved the episode. In the upcoming episode, actor Sunny Leone and singer Mika Singh entered the stage with music composers Toshi Sabri and Sharib Sabri will be gracing the show. Mika, Toshi and Sharib will be seen promoting their upcoming song 'Pangat', which stars Sunny.

In a video, Kapil is heard telling Sunny, "Aapse kaafi dino baad mulaqat ho rahi hai (We are meeting after so long)," to this Sunny Leone replies, "Haan, aap mujhe call nahi karte ho, hi bhi nahi bolte, kuch nahi (Yes, because you don't call me, you don't even say hi to me, nothing)." To this, Kapil jokes, "Tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki hai (I got married while I was still waiting for you to share your phone number)."

He then talks to Mika and tells him that he saw Mika for the first time during Daler Mehndi show, after that he didn't see him with Daler paaji, and only spotted with girls.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda too join the guests and crack them up. Krushna asks Mika if he doesn't believe in law, to which the latter says that obviously he believes. Later, Krushna pulls his leg by asking him, "Kanoon yeh hai ki 21 saal ki umar mein shaadi ho jani chahiye. Aap toh do bar 21 ke ho gaye (According to the law, one should get married by the age of 21. You have turned 21 twice)."

He then says, "Paaji kab tak aap yeh customer care wali ladkiyon ke sath time pass karte rahoge (Brother till when are you going to do time pass with customer care girls)?"

Kapil is seen playing guess the words with Mika and Sunny, which leaves everyone in splits.

Mika pulls Kapil's leg by saying that they often make mistakes in life, just like how Kapil did a movie!

At the end of the video, Kapil's mother is seen singing a song, while Kapil and others cheer her. Kapil, who is impressed with his mother's singing skills, tells her, "Mummy, kal se The Mummy Sharma Show (From tomorrow, this is The Mummy Sharma Show)."