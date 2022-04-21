The Kapil Sharma Show: Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria To Grace The Show; Kapil Gets Into The Role Of Chappu

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by actors Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria. The duo will appear as special guests on the popular show to promote their upcoming film Heropanti 2.

The promo of the episode was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Kya karein, comedy kisi ko aati nahin aur @kapilsharma ke gharwaalon ki jaati nahin, iss weekend hogi team #Heropanti2 ke saath dhamaal aur masti! ❤️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Recently, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Tiger from the sets of his show. He even asked his fans and followers to suggest a caption for the photo. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Kapil also shared a glimpse from the recent episode of the show, where he comes up in the attire of Chappu and introduces his new business which is Chappu Airlines.

During this skit, Chappu says that he requires new staff for his Airlines and Chandan Prabhakar makes an entry, Chappu says, "Oh my god, abhi mein staff ka soch raha tha aur berozgar haazir."

Later, a lady and a man enter the airline and Chappu goes to introduce himself to the lady and she says her name is Julie. However, when the man with Julie also comes ahead to introduce himself as Pramod, Chappu slaps him and kisses Julie's passport whilst mocking Pramod for having a beautiful wife. He then goes ahead to provide the passengers with a rope which is called a 'herbal seatbelt'. Take a look!