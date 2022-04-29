The Kapil Sharma Show To Choti Sarrdaarni; TV Shows That Are Likely To Go Off-Air Soon

Choti Sarrdaarni

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia-starrer Choti Sarrdaarni is expected to go off-air in June. For the unversed, after taking a leap, the show has not been gaining enough TRPs, hence makers could end the show in June.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Famous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is also going off-air. But the reason behind it is not low TRP ratings. If reports are to be believed, TKSS team is going on an abroad tour and the show will be replaced by India's Laughter Champion.

Nima Denzongpa

Nima Denzongpa was supposed to be a love story when it was launched, but the show changed its track completely by taking a big leap just two months after its premiere. The Surabhi Das-starrer is getting low TRP ratings every week, hence the makers have reportedly decided to end the show in May 2022.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Shaleen Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Simple Kaul and Kaveri Priyam starrer Ziddi Dil Maane Na is going off-air in May. The show will be replaced by Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul.

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Historical drama Kashibai Bajirao Ballal starring Riya Sharma and Rohit Chandel in the lead roles might go off-air soon. The makers are going to change the timing in May and they will see if the show manages to keep the audience hooked.

Aggar Tum Na Hote

Himanshi Soni and Simran Kaur-starrer Aggar Tum Na Hote is expected to go off-air soon. The show will be replaced by Shabir Ahluwalia's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Sab Satrangi

Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Puru Chibber and Joyoshree Arora starrer Sab Satrangi is reportedly going off-air soon. For the unversed, the show premiered in February 2022.

Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal

Nishant Malkani and Nyra Banerjee's show Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal will be going off-air soon. If reports are to be believed, the show will be wrapped up on April 30.