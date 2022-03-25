The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air Temporarily; Here's Why!

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the shows that has been entertaining audience and their families since a long time. However, now it is being said that the show will be going temporarily off-air and the reason is Kapil Sharma's unavailability!

Yes, you read it right. Recently, Kapil had revealed that he will get busy in the coming months as he has a film project and has to travel abroad to shoot for the same. A couple of days ago, he had shared his poster which had caption of USA and Canada Tour 2022. He had captioned the poster as, "Really happy to announce my US-Canada Tour 2022, See you all soon 🤗❤️🇺🇸🇨🇦 #Kapilsharmalive.



Kapil's tour is apparently the reason for the show to go off-air temporarily. However, it is being said that a few episodes will be shot before he goes on a break.

A source close to The Kapil Sharma Show was quoted by indianexpress.com as saying, "Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break."

Apparently, the break time would be a short one, probably a few weeks, but Kapil and his team will take that call in a few days. Currently, Kapil is juggling between his show and his Bollywood film, which is directed by Nandita Das.

It has go be recalled that last year the comedian-actor had taken a break after he became a father for the second time in January 2021. When a fan asked the comedian during a Q&A session on Twitter, why the show is going off air, Kapil had replied, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby." The show returned in June 2021.