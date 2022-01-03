The Kapil Sharma Show Trends On Twitter After RRR Team Graces The Show; Fans All Praise For Jr NTR

Recently, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film RRR. The actors and director had a blast with TKSS team. This is the first time these South superstars have come on the show and the audience seems to have loved it.

Viewers were bowled over by the humility of the trio, especially Junior NTR and were all praise for him and his fluency in Hindi. After the episode aired on television screens, fans started trending it on Twitter.

Take a look at a few tweets!

K Sri Teja: Thoroughly enjoyed #TheKapilSharmaShow episode Superb loved watching @tarak9999 his timing&his laugh is just fantastic never seen any Telugu actor doing pan India film and speaking perfect Hindi well done #JrNTR 👏👌 #RamCharan @ssrajamouli @aliaa08 #RRRMovie #ManOfMassesNTR.

@itzzRashmi: #NTR garu, watched you on #TheKapilSharmaShow. You were amazing and was surprised to see that you are so good in Hindi.

Aman: Yesterday's episode of #TheKapilSharmaShow was the best after a long time..so much comedy with great #RRRMovie team. @RRRMovie. It was fabulous episode..best straight after #Shershaah team episode...it was a long time back..great episode yesterday so much comedy.

Shivam Insa: Became a fan of Junior NTR after watching his interviews. Superstar yet so humble & down to Earth. #TheKapilSharmaShow.

Sia: Had a great laughter..episode was too fun... RRR magic not only in movies but cud be seen in TKSS... Best episode of #TheKapilSharmaShow.

Theskpd: #TheKapilSharmaShow got immensely impressed by jrNTR. His honest participation and childlike enthusiasm was incredible. While ram charan looked bored jr was fully there.

Neha Sharma: Appreciation tweet for yesterday's #TheKapilSharmaShow, can't recall laughing this much since long time. Esp. Jr. NTR was such a delight with his simplicity.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Meanwhile, RRR was supposed to release in the theatres on January 2022. Howeer, due to the raise in COVID-19 cases, the makers decided to postpone the film. Several state governments have decided to shut down cinema halls to curb the COVID-19 spread.