BB 16: Tina Datta's Close Friend Zuzu Is None Other Than Ali Merchant? Actor BREAKS His Silence On The Rumour

Tina Datta, on multiple occasions, has spoken about her dear friend Zuzu in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress was even seen telling Shalin Bhanot that Zuzu will send in her favorite T-shirt after it ended up getting spoilt in a task. This has led to a lot of speculation about her friend’s identity among viewers. A rumour about Ali Merchant being Zuzu also started doing the rounds.

However, the actor has now broken his silence about this and has clarified that he is not Zuzu. Ali was quoted as saying, "It’s just a baseless rumour, although I might know who Zuzu could be, but that’s her personal matter."

On being quizzed about how he got to know about this and what his initial reaction was, Ali said, "I got tagged in multiple comments and posts related to it, and I was wondering how much spare time the people have to come up with such hilarious theories. My family and I were all laughing at this rumor."

Merchant also believes that the mix-up could be attributed to the fact that he and Tina are friends and their pictures from the past must’ve resurfaced online. He concluded by adding, "Tina and I share a very sweet and respectful bond of friendship. We used to hang out often, a long time ago, and eventually, we got busy with our lives."

It must be noted Tina has mentioned her friend Zuzu on multiple occasions in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Tina has sprung his name when it comes to requesting clothes and once while threatening Archana Gautam as well. She eventually stopped bringing up Zuzu's topic after being reprimanded by host Salman Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.