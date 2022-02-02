TKKS: Deepika Padukone Wants To Act In Film Produced By Kapil Sharma; Comedian Says, 'Saari Daaulat Lelo'

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will make an appearance to promote their film, Gehraiyaan. In the promos shared by the makers, we see Kapil Sharma and his team members taking the special guests on a roller-coaster ride of laughter with their acts.

Meanwhile, a new promo featuring Deepika and Kapil has also been released on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television. In the sneak peek, we see Deepika express her desire to act in a film produced by Kapil. The video first begins with a smitten Kapil Sharma singing Hume 'Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ song for the Piku actress.

This is followed by the comedian asking her as to whom she would like to approach for a comedy film. Deepika quickly replies by stating that she wants Kapil to direct her in the comedy film, be her co-star and also produce the film at the same time. Hearing this from Deepika, Kapil replied, “Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do (For Deepika, I will… Take all my money, put it on the film),” leaving her and the others in splits.

The aforementioned promo was shared with the following caption: "Team #Gehraiyaan ke saath iss wekend ki dhamaakedaar hone waali hai raat, aur @kapilsharma @deepikapadukone ke saamne jatayenge apne jazbaat! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. (sic)." Take a look!

Gehraiyaan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. The highly awaited film explores complex modern-day relationships and revolves around themes like commitment, desires and infidelity.