TKKS: Kapil Sharma Pokes Fun At Taapsee Pannu’s Busy Schedule, Says She Is Making So Much Money

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Looop Lapeta. During the fun-filled episode, host Kapil Sharma razzed Taapsee about her busy schedule and joked that she does not even have the time to count the money she earns.

The comedian made a reference to the premise of Looop Lapeta, in which the actress’ character has to arrange ₹50 lakh. He asked her who she would call if she was faced with a similar situation in real life and Taapsee said that she will call her father.

Taapsee added, “Kyunki mere paas 50 lakh hai ki nahi yeh poochne ke liye bhi unhe phone karna padega (Because to even find out whether I have ₹50 lakh in my bank account, I will have to ask him).” Kapil did not miss the opportunity to make a joke about her busy schedule and quipped, “Paisa kamaye jaa rahi hai, ginne ka time nahi hai, bhaisaab (She is busy minting money but has no time to count it).” Sharma’s comment left the actress in splits.

Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet Review: Netflix Comedy Special Is More Of A Ted Talk With A Few Laughs

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 2nd Spot; India's Got Talent Enters Top 10

Meanwhile, Taapsee was also seen joking that if she did not have to promote her films, she would have managed to shoot for five more projects. For the unversed, the actress had three releases last year and has a number of projects in the pipeline at the moment. Besides Looop Lapeta, her other upcoming films include Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu, Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Dobaaraa, a quirky comedy with Pratik Gandhi titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and her debut production venture in which she also plays the lead role.