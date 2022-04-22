    For Quick Alerts
      TKSS: Ajay Devgn Pulls Kapil Sharma's Leg As The Comedian Sings Romantic Song For Rakul Preet Singh; WATCH

      The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh, who will be coming on the popular show to promote their upcoming film Runway 34.

      TKSS

      In a promo shared by the makers, we see Kapil Sharma and his other team members engaging in a fun game with the special guests. The actors will be seen laughing and also dancing with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as they are dressed up as school kids.

      The Kapil Sharma Show

      We even get to see Kapil singing a romantic song for Rakul. However, Ajay comes and stands in between the duo and this leads to the comedian immediately changing to a song from Ajay's film.

      The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “@KapilSharmaK9 ke manch par land hogi team #Runway34 ki flight, jokes aur kisse denge laughter ko nayi height! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the post below:

      Meanwhile, in another promo, Ajay poked fun at Kapil when the comedian asked Krushna Abhishek about his score in science in class 10. It all began when Krushna offered oranges and green chillies to Ajay to hang on his big car to save him from the evil eye and when Kapil tried to correct him that it’s lemon and not orange that is used, Krushna tells him lemon is too expensive to be hung on a car. Later, when Kapil asked Ajay what license he has to fly a plane, the actor wittily replied, “Banda thoda smart hona chahiye (A person should be a little smart).” Take a look!

      Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. the highly anticipated Bollywood biggie is all set to hit the theatres on April 29. This film will be Ajan and Rakul's second collaboration and has been directed by Ajay himself.

      Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 22:59 [IST]
      X