TKSS: Archana Puran Singh Calls Kapil Sharma ‘Dacoit’ For Looting Sony TV, Here's How The Comedian Reacted

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh’s hilarious exchange of words on The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the highlights of the show. The duo’s leg-pulling moments have always grabbed the audience’s attention and now, a similar moment was caught on camera in a behind the scene (BTS) video from the show.

In this clip, Archana is seen calling Kapil a dacoit as she accused him of looting Sony Entertainment Television. It must be noted that Kapil's salary on The Kapil Sharma Show continues to be a matter of discussion and in the same vein, Archana pulled Sharma’s leg by accusing him of robbing the channel with his high remuneration.

India's Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty & Rohit Shetty Recreate The Iconic 'Tangaballi' Scene From Chennai Express

For the uninitiated, Kapil had welcomed filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Nadiadwala along with actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty on the show. During their conversation which was editd from the final episode, Sharma joked, “Kabhi kabhi hum bachpan mein alag alag cheezein sochte hain na jaise maine Sholay dekhi aur mujhe laga main bada hoke daaku banunga (We get weird thoughts while growing up, like as a child, after watching Sholay, I thought of becoming a dacoit).”

Upasana Singh On Her 'Fallout' With Kapil Sharma: There Was No Rift But People Thought I Wasn't Happy With Him

This was immediately following by Archana responding by taking a potshot at Kapil over his salary. She said, “Daaku hi bana hai tu, Sony ko loot raha hai, daaku hi hai tu (You have actually become a dacoit, you’ve been looting Sony, you are a dacoit).” Kapil then put the ball back in her court by replying, “Main hi loot raha hoon na Sony ko? Aap toh lunch ke upar aati hain (Am I the only one looting Sony? You come here only for lunch),” leaving everyone in splits. Check out the clip below: