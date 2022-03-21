TKSS: Archana Puran Singh Reacts As Kapil Sharma Pulls Her Leg And Says, 'Sidhu Ji Ko Kha Gayi'

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh was shocked after host-comedian Kapil Sharma accused her of 'devouring' former special guest Navjot Singh Sidhu. It must be noted that Archana had replaced Sidhu as the permanent guest of the show in 2019.

In the new video shared on SET India’s YouTube channel, Kapil asks Archana if she was aware of the celebrities coming to the show. The actress replied that she knew about them whilst the audience cheered for her.

Kapil then said, "Khaane peene ki saari cheeze inko malum hoti hai. Pata nahi kaese. Jab dekho khana peena khana peena. Pehle Sidhu ji ko kha gayi (She knows everything about food. I don't know how. It's always about food for her. Earlier, she devoured Sidhu)." Archana screamed and said "Haww (Woah)" before she burst out laughing at Sharma’s comment.

Kapil then welcomed special guests Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, and Ranveer Brar on the stage. He once again teased Archana as he told the three chefs, "If she invites you to her home for dinner after the show, don't go." Kapil added that on top of cooking, she will also ask them to get the ingredients. He imitated Archana and said, "As you go to her home in Madh Island she will meet you on the highway. After you sit in the car, she will say 'Mutton we can pick from the road too'."

Archana clarified and stated that she is a vegetarian but it's okay for Kapil to be joking. She said, "Mujhe non-vegetarian bana diya. Kehta hai ki main mutton toh kya main judge o ko kha jaati hun (He has made me non-vegetarian. Leave mutton, he says that I eat judges too)." At this point, Kapil looked at the three guests and asked, "Toh jhooth hai (Is it a lie?)" and Archana laughed while the audience started applauding. Take a look at the video below: