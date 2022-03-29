TKSS: Archana Puran Singh & Satish Kaushik Exchange Flying Kisses; Latter Had THIS To Say About Parmeet Sethi

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness popular actors Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor and writer Rumy Jafry gracing the show. The makers have released a promo where Kapil Dharma welcomes the special guests on the TKSS stage.

In the sneak peek, we see the comedian telling the audience that Satish wanted to say something to Archana Puran Singh last time he came on the show but didn't. Satish is then seen saying that he is very scared of Archana’s husband Parmeet Sethi. However, the actress tells him to be open and state what he wants to. Satish then gives flying kisses to Archana and she does the same to him in return.

The special episode promises lots of entertainment for the viewers as we see Kapil joking about Rumy looking like the CEO of a big bank while S Kaushik looks like someone who will run away with Rs 6 to 7k crores from a bank. This is followed by Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek leaving the audience in splits with their acts.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Tension ko maarne goli, iss weekend aa rahi hai @annukapoor , @jafryrumy aur @satishkaushik2178 jaise aflatoon kalakaaron ki toli! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look!

Meanwhile, in another promo, we see Krushna asking Annu Kapoor when Navjot Singh Sidhu will return to the show. Kapil interjects and asks how would Annu ji know about anything about this. Krushna replies by saying that when people don't know anything, they search on Google and when Google doesn't know anything, it searches on Annu Kapoor. The guests and everyone else is entertained by the fun banter. Check out the post below: