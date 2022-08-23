TKSS: Did Krushna Abhishek & Kapil Sharma Have A Fallout? Here's Why Krushna Not A Part Of The Show!

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a new season. Recently, Archana Puran Singh had a shared BTS clip from the promo shoot and Kapil Sharma revealed his new look from the upcoming season. However, Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the show. The actor had confirmed the same and revealed it's because of contractual issues.

But the buzz is that there has been a fallout between Krushna and Kapil Sharma prompting the former to call it quits. Well, it's not true!

Kapil and Krushna share good bond. They have immense love and respect for each other. Also, kapil is not the producer of the show, so the rumour is said to be baseless. It is also being said that the duo with their TKSS co-stars will be flying to Australia for a show.

A source was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Kapil isn't the producer of the show, so, the rumour that they had a fallout is baseless. Besides, Krushna hasn't quit the show over creative differences. It's purely about the money. Kapil and Krushna have immense love and respect for each other. In fact, the two along with Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be flying to Australia soon for a show. They will perform in Sydney and Melbourne in the first week of September."

The real reason for Krushna to opt out of the show is said to be monetary issue. But there is a hope of Krushna's return.

The source said, "The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS. However, we are hoping that the differences get resolved in due course of time and Krushna returns to the show. We are not ruling out the possibility yet."